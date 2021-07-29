Rolling average COVID-19 cases soars in WI, new Delta variant cases found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delta variant cases have risen by over 50% in the past week in Wisconsin as concerns over mask-wearing have reignited in the state.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene posted 182 cases of the Delta variant have been found, up from 120 last week.

Variant data moved off the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard in the past week and moved over to the state lab. The state lab’s data shows that so far in the month of July, more than 78% of cases sequenced came up as the Delta variant.

Proportion of COVID-19 variant lineage by month. (Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene)

These variants also had increases in the past week:

Alpha: 3,619 this week compared to 3,590 last week.

Gamma: 321 this week compared to 314 last week.

Beta remained unchanged at 65 cases.

DHS confirmed 889 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day average up to 556 Thursday. That’s a steep increase from the day before, when it was at 476 cases. The seven-day rolling average has sextupled in the past month.

There have been 619,921 cases found in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic.

The state also confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday. There have been 7,436 overall.

One third of 12-15 year olds receive a least one dose.

One third of Wisconsin children ages 12-15 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, DHS’ COVID-19 dashboard shows.

So far this week, 20,611 doses were administered to Wisconsinites.

About 51.8% of residents have received at least their first vaccine and 49.3% have completed their vaccine series.

