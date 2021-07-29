Advertisement

Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin

Storms roll through downtown Madison
Storms roll through downtown Madison(Rene Mirabal)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As severe storms and tornado warnings roll through southern Wisconsin, local officials are confirming power outages and damage throughout the area.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 1:30 a.m. that there was damage in Cross Plains, with significant power outages in the Village of Marshall.

The Alliant Energy Outage Map showed around 1:40 a.m. Thursday morning that over 32,000 people in Wisconsin were without power. Madison Gas & Electric’s outage map also showed about 920 customers were without power around the same time.

The Jefferson County Dispatch confirmed around 1:45 that debris was “down everywhere” and they were working to respond to calls.

Storms are developing and this story will be updated as new information is provided.

