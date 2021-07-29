Advertisement

83-year-old woman found safe

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for Agnes Leubner.
The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for Agnes Leubner.(Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a 83-year-old woman Wednesday after she was located safe.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice says Agnes Clara Leubner was supposed to meet a friend around 11 a.m. in the Town of Sheboygan. The alert, issued around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, stated she may have gotten lost due to the amount of road construction in the area.

She was last seen on the 1300 block of Clara Avenue in Sheboygan.

Agnes Leubner's vehicle was described as a dark blue Buick Lacrosse with Wisconsin license...
Agnes Leubner's vehicle was described as a dark blue Buick Lacrosse with Wisconsin license plate: 570DDC.(Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
Heidi Bauer
48-year-old was last seen in Madison found safe
1 dead after vehicle crash on Lake Mendota Drive

Latest News

CrossFit Games campers at Alliant Energy Center moved indoors ahead of potential severe weather
CrossFit Games campers at Alliant Energy Center moved indoors ahead of potential severe weather
FILE
41-year-old man killed after Iowa Co. crash
Foster youth can check for funding eligibility on the Dept. of Children and Families website.
Some foster youth may get direct payments for pandemic relief
Grant County officials are searching to find Daniel McLean.
Grant Co. officials locate 30-year-old man