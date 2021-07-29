83-year-old woman found safe

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a 83-year-old woman Wednesday after she was located safe.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice says Agnes Clara Leubner was supposed to meet a friend around 11 a.m. in the Town of Sheboygan. The alert, issued around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, stated she may have gotten lost due to the amount of road construction in the area.

She was last seen on the 1300 block of Clara Avenue in Sheboygan.

Agnes Leubner's vehicle was described as a dark blue Buick Lacrosse with Wisconsin license plate: 570DDC. (Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.