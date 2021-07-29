Advertisement

Storms Moving Out, Pleasant Conditions Moving In

Highs tomorrow will be in upper 70s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a line of strong and severe thunderstorms overnight, quieter weather is coming up over the next several days. Warm and humid conditions are expected for most of today but more pleasant conditions will be moving in for the rest of the week. High pressure will be building in from the north and that will work to lower the humidity through the afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the middle 80s during afternoon with wind becoming northerly. Another cold front will approach from the north on Saturday. Ahead of the front southerly winds will boost temperatures back into the 80s. We will also have a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Behind this front, cooler air will fill in for Sunday and Monday.

More pleasant conditions will move back into the state by tomorrow. The only chance of rain...
More pleasant conditions will move back into the state by tomorrow. The only chance of rain over the next seven days will be Saturday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 85. Wind: West 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Wind: North 5.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 83.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
Heidi Bauer
48-year-old was last seen in Madison found safe

Latest News

Severe Weather Threat Map - Wednesday
ALERT DAY - Moderate threat of severe weather tonight - early Thursday Morning
Moderate Risk Issued Tonight
Severe Storms Likely Tonight
ALERT DAY - Moderate threat of severe weather late Wednesday - early Wednesday night
ALERT DAY - Moderate threat of severe weather late Wednesday - early Wednesday night