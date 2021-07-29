Storms Moving Out, Pleasant Conditions Moving In

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a line of strong and severe thunderstorms overnight, quieter weather is coming up over the next several days. Warm and humid conditions are expected for most of today but more pleasant conditions will be moving in for the rest of the week. High pressure will be building in from the north and that will work to lower the humidity through the afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the middle 80s during afternoon with wind becoming northerly. Another cold front will approach from the north on Saturday. Ahead of the front southerly winds will boost temperatures back into the 80s. We will also have a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Behind this front, cooler air will fill in for Sunday and Monday.

More pleasant conditions will move back into the state by tomorrow. The only chance of rain over the next seven days will be Saturday. (wmtv weather)

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High 85. Wind: West 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Wind: North 5.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 79.

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 83.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.