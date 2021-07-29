Advertisement

Waterford native takes Olympic stage for shooting

By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicked off this week and one Wisconsin athlete is competing in Olympic shooting Thursday.

Madelynn Bernau of Waterford is participating in the Women’s Trap / Mixed Team Trap. Women’s & Men’s Trap Finals begin at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

She started shooting clay targets when she was 12 and began shooting in the USA Shooting sanctioned competition in 2016. This year, she was the World Cup Lonato Gold Medalist. Maddy has competed in Italy, Korea and Finland.

Her Instagram is @maddy_bernau.

