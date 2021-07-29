Waterford native takes Olympic stage for shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Tokyo 2020 Olympics kicked off this week and one Wisconsin athlete is competing in Olympic shooting Thursday.

Madelynn Bernau of Waterford is participating in the Women’s Trap / Mixed Team Trap. Women’s & Men’s Trap Finals begin at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

She started shooting clay targets when she was 12 and began shooting in the USA Shooting sanctioned competition in 2016. This year, she was the World Cup Lonato Gold Medalist. Maddy has competed in Italy, Korea and Finland.

Her Instagram is @maddy_bernau.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.