Beloit Snappers host first fan event at new field

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Snappers welcomed an estimated 1,500 fans to the new ABC Supply Stadium for a special viewing of “The Sandlot,” among other festivities Thursday night.

The event was the first time the Snappers opened the gates of the new stadium to fans. Kids had the chance to run the bases, stadium classics, fair food and local favorites were all available at the main concourse vending and famed country music singer and songwriter Lee Greenwood performed the national anthem. The night

Snappers President of Marketing and Strategy Maria Valentyn says this event is one of many the team plans to host at the new field.

“It’s nice to just let them [fans] come around and be out there,” she said. “This is their field, it’s not just ours. Yes, we own it and we operate it but ... this is their stadium.”

According to Jonathan Griffith, President of Studer Entertainment and Retail, the state-of-the-art stadium meets all of the Major Leage Baseball stadium requirements, making it the first of its kind.

“Our players are even excited. They’re going to go from playing in front of 500 fans to 3,500 fans,” Griffith said.

Opening Day is Tuesday, August 3. The Snappers will take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 6:30 p.m.

