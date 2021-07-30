Advertisement

Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Norris (44) throws to a batter during the fifth inning of...
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Norris (44) throws to a batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have made two more moves to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring relievers John Curtiss from the Miami Marlins and Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers.

Milwaukee sent minor league catcher Payton Henry to Miami and minor league pitcher Reese Olson to Detroit.

Both moves were completed Friday, two days after the Brewers added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

