Business on Madison’s east side hit by gunfire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a business with people inside was hit by gunfire Thursday night.

MPD says it happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 4900 block of Commercial Ave. Witnesses tell police a suspect fired multiple shots, one of which hit a nearby business.

There are no reports of injuries and there is no other damage.

This is on on-going investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

