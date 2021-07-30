Dane Co. Sheriff to give update on Halderson investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office expects to provide more information on the investigation into the death of a Windsor man whose son is charged with his killing and the search for his wife who went missing at the same time.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett would host a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Its statement did not offer any indication into what authorities plan to reveal today.

The son, Chandler Halderson, appeared in a Dane Co. courtroom earlier this week, where the judge set his arraignment date for early next month. The 23-year-old Halderson is accused of first-degree homicide for the death of his father, Bart Halderson, among other charges.

Chandler Halderson appears in court Wednesday in Dane County. (NBC15)

Searching for Krista Halderson

Authorities are still trying to locate Bart Halderson’s wife, Krista. Last week, the search turned to a pond near the Bart and Krista’s home, which was eventually drained, and a Johnson Creek landfill. The Sheriff’s Office has not said if anything was ever found at either location.

On July 12, remains found in the Town of Cottage Grove were confirmed to be Bart Halderson shortly before his son, who had been arrested for allegedly lying to investigators, was arrested on the homicide count.

According to the criminal complaint detailing the allegations against Chandler Halderson, more human remains were found earlier this month not far from Old Hwy. 60, along the Wisconsin River, near the Town of Roxbury. Authorities have not since said if those remains have been identified.

