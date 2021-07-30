Advertisement

Delta variant comprises majority of new Dane Co. COVID-19 cases tested

Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise across Wisconsin, new data shows the Delta variant is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Dane County.

Of the 27 cases sequenced for variants in July, Public Health Madison and Dane County reports 85% of them came up as the Delta variant. The agency’s weekly blog post states that the Delta variant is concerning due to its high level of transmissibility.

PHMDC is urging all residents ages 2 and up to wear a mask indoors, whether they are vaccinated or not.

According to health officials, there is new evidence that shows people with the Delta variant can carry high levels of the virus, even if they are protected from severe illness and death.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

Officials identify 60-year-old man killed after Madison stabbing
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
Wisconsin hits highest COVID-19 daily case count since February