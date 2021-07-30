Delta variant comprises majority of new Dane Co. COVID-19 cases tested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise across Wisconsin, new data shows the Delta variant is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Dane County.

Of the 27 cases sequenced for variants in July, Public Health Madison and Dane County reports 85% of them came up as the Delta variant. The agency’s weekly blog post states that the Delta variant is concerning due to its high level of transmissibility.

PHMDC is urging all residents ages 2 and up to wear a mask indoors, whether they are vaccinated or not.

According to health officials, there is new evidence that shows people with the Delta variant can carry high levels of the virus, even if they are protected from severe illness and death.

