Dodge County Sheriff urges public to help reduce 911 hang-up calls

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to help them reduce 911 hang-up calls.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt stated Friday that the number of 911 hang-ups his agency has received is becoming “daunting.”

The sheriff’s office has taken 2,292 calls this year where the caller hangs up and there were 4,515 of them in 2020. The agency responded to 769 of them this year.

“This means that our dispatch center takes an average of about 12 or 13 hang-up calls per day,” explained Schmidt. “The sheriff’s office policy is that we will respond to all of these hang-ups as we never know when one of them will be a real emergency where someone needs help.”

He also added, ”This problem has become so bad that those who actually need us to respond after a 911 hang-up might not get one in some locations because there are just so many of these hung-up calls.”

Schmidt said the sheriff’s office will continue to respond to 911 calls, because there is always a chance someone needs help in an emergency.

If you dial 911 by mistake, Schmidt asked people to stay on the phone and let the dispatcher know it was an accident. People should also check the emergency settings on their phone to see if they can avoid accidentally turning on their emergency mode.

