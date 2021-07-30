Kenosha man arrested under suspicion of burglarizing Portage restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Kenosha man was arrested Friday after police identified him as a suspect in the burglary of a Portage restaurant.

Portage police say they found the local restaurant, located in the 2700 block of New Pinery Road, had been broken into during the early hours of Wednesday, July 28.

Investigators determined the suspect, 40-year-old Adam R Bileck of Kenosha, entered the restaurant through its back door, disabled the security system and stole an unidentified amount of cash.

Police say a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper spotted Bileck on the interstate near the Columbia and Dane County line. The trooper was able to stop Bileck and make an arrest.

Bileck is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail on several charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say additional charges are expected in numerous other jurisdictions throughout the States of Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

