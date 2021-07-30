Advertisement

Madison police searching for suspect in bank robbery near Capitol

The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a bank robbery Friday morning.
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a bank robbery Friday morning.(MPD)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank near the city’s Capitol Friday morning.

The suspect—described as a tall, thin African-American man with short hair—robbed the bank, located on the 10 block of West Mifflin Street, in broad daylight around 9 a.m.

Police say the suspect implied he had a weapon. He was given a large amount of coins, but was unable to escape with any hard cash.

Pictures released from the police department show the suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with “Wisconsin” lettering on the front, dark colored pants, work boots and a disposable face mask during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Vos expands Wisconsin election investigation, names ‘Special Counsel’
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Rock Co. officials now recommend wearing masks indoors
Kenosha man arrested under suspicion of burglarizing Portage restaurant
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended