Madison police searching for suspect in bank robbery near Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank near the city’s Capitol Friday morning.

The suspect—described as a tall, thin African-American man with short hair—robbed the bank, located on the 10 block of West Mifflin Street, in broad daylight around 9 a.m.

Police say the suspect implied he had a weapon. He was given a large amount of coins, but was unable to escape with any hard cash.

Pictures released from the police department show the suspect was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with “Wisconsin” lettering on the front, dark colored pants, work boots and a disposable face mask during the robbery.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

