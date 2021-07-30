McFarland woman arrested for 5th OWI offense with a child in the car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a 40-year-old McFarland woman on Wednesday for allegedly driving under the influence with a child in the car.

The Village of McFarland Police Department explained that an officer saw a vehicle around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday driving southbound on US Highway 51. The vehicle had matched a description of a car involved with a City of Monona incident where someone alleged the driver was intoxicated.

After following the vehicle, the officer was able to stop the driver, Angela Dimaggio, for speeding on Taylor Road.

The officer stated he believed Dimaggio was under the influence and asked her to take a sobriety test. When she got out of the car, she refused to take the test and allegedly told the driver to “just take her to jail.”

McFarland PD continued, saying the officer found basis to arrest her for driving while under the influence with a passenger under the age of 16.

She was taken to the Dane County Jail and accused of her fifth OWI offense with a passenger under 16 years of age. Other charges are being considered.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.