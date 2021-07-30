Advertisement

MeTV, StartTV coming to WMTV on Monday; but rescans are required

New WMTV-TV channels, starting Aug. 2(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday begins a new chapter for the WMTV-TV. Starting next week, we welcome two new stations to the Channel 15 family.

MeTV and StartTV will be added to our lineup as we expand from offering our over-the-air viewers four channels to a total of six. Starting at 4 a.m. Monday, MeTV will move to 15.4, while StartTV slots in on channel 15.5.

WeatherNation watchers will notice that MeTV is taking its old position, but it won’t be going too far. It moves to 15.6. So, as of next week, the new WMTV-TV lineup will be:

  • 15.1: NBC
  • 15.2: CW
  • 15.3: AntennaTV
  • 15.4: MeTV
  • 15.5: StartTV
  • 15.6: WeatherNation

RESCAN REQUIRED

Everyone who watched WMTV over-the-air will need to rescan their television sets in order to watch the new channels. All TV manufacturers vary on how to do this, however, on most televisions, the rescan options can be found in the settings, typically in a channel listing category.

For people who watch currently watch MeTV on Charter Spectrum, they will still receive it, but it will move slightly up the dial, from ch. 190 to ch. 192. Most other cable providers who already offer MeTV will see it remain in the spot.

WHAT YOU WILL GET

For those who have not watched MeTV, get ready to watch some of the best of classic television, with all-time favorites like M*A*S*H, Star Trek, the Brady Bunch, Gilligan’s Island, Happy Days and much more. A full listing of all of their shows is available here.

StartTV, meanwhile, is packed with popular procedural dramas all featuring strong and resourceful female leading characters, ranging from classics like Cagney and Lacey and Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman to more modern entrants such as The Good Wife and Rizzoli and Isles.

We hope you enjoy the channels and, as always, thank you so much for watching!

