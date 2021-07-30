Advertisement

Officials identify 60-year-old man killed after Madison stabbing

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have released the identity of a man who died after a stabbing in downtown Madison.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated its preliminary autopsy results show that Mark T. Ryan, 60, died from homicidal sharp force related trauma.

The agency is continuing to conduct additional testing.

The Madison Police Department reported that around 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 700 block of Braxton Place, near Brittingham Park, for a person who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. After first responders performed live-saving measures, officials took him he to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said they have a suspect in custody and do not believe there is a danger to the public. Officers have not identified who was taken into custody yet.

The Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing to investigate this death.

