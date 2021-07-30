Piña hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Brewers sweep Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manny Piña hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0.

Piña hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a big sixth inning for the Brewers, and then added a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

The Brewers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 while sweeping the series and have won five of their last six.

Milwaukee has increased its lead over second place Cincinnati in the NL Central to seven games.

