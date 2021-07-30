Advertisement

Piña hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Brewers sweep Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, left, celebrates with Willy Adames (27) after hitting a two-run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, left, celebrates with Willy Adames (27) after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Austin Davis during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Manny Piña hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-0.

Piña hit his sixth home run of the season off reliever Chris Stratton to cap a big sixth inning for the Brewers, and then added a two-run homer in the eighth inning.

The Brewers outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 while sweeping the series and have won five of their last six.

Milwaukee has increased its lead over second place Cincinnati in the NL Central to seven games.

