A Pleasant Weekend Forecast

Only a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be in control today bringing partial sunshine and lower humidity levels. The ridge is located to the north so we will see east to northeast winds. As this area of high pressure drifts to the east over the next 36 hours, a cold front will move southeastward out of Canada. It will bring a slight chance of showers to southern Wisconsin during the afternoon on Saturday. High pressure will take over again for Sunday and sunshine will return. Plenty of sunshine is expected next week as well. A warming trend will push highs back into the middle 80s by the middle of next week.

Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine is expected through the weekend. Warmer temperatures...
Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine is expected through the weekend. Warmer temperatures return for the middle of next week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High 79. Wind: West 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 59. Wind: North 5.

Saturday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. High: 82.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 78.

