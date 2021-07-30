Advertisement

Rock Co. officials now recommend wearing masks indoors

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Regardless of vaccination status, the Rock County Public Health Dept. now recommends that everyone wear a mask in indoor, public settings.

Rock County moved from the ‘moderate’ into the ‘substantial’ category for COVID-19 transmission rates Thursday based on the CDC Map. Case numbers have been steadily increasing over the past month in Rock County and state-wide, with more cases of the delta variant being identified in the county.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its revised guidelines for indoor gatherings and schools. In them, health officials advised everyone ages two and older in counties where coronavirus transmission was considered ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ should wear a mask, even if they were fully vaccinated.

The Public Health Dept. adds that though this is a recommendation, not a mandate, the department is aiming for sustained improvement throughout the community to avoid any fluctuating recommendations following this one.

Data show the delta variant is more contagious than past versions of the virus. So though vaccinated people are protected, there are rare cases of ‘breakthrough infections’ where vaccinated individuals can spread the delta variant to others.

