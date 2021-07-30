Silver Alert issued for missing Elkhorn man

ELKHORN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for 82-year-old Jerry Daily of Elkhorn.

Authorities say Daily is believed to have left his residence in Elkhorn around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, to visit his daughter in Oak Park, Illinois.

Daily usually arrives by 5:00 p.m. but by 7:00 p.m., he had still not been seen.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white polo with blue golf-style shorts. He was also wearing dark brown boat shoes with no socks.

Daily is described as a white man standing 6′2″, 200 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde, short hair that’s balding on top.

He drives a 2001 black Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, with the Wisconsin plate number 848MJR.

Authorities say Jerry Daily was last seen around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday leaving Elkhorn for Oak Park, Illinois. (Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

If you have any information on where Jerry Daily is, you’re asked to contact the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office at 262-741-4400.

