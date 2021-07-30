Advertisement

Small businesses urged to be wary of fake marketing services

Better Business Bureau
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are urging people who own small businesses to be wary Thursday of fake marketing services.

The Better Business Bureau explained that these “companies” will claim to offer public relations services and general marketing support. However, once the business signs up for the services and sends in their payment, the marketing company becomes tricky to track.

The BBB also warned that several Scam Tracker reports show the business being charged months after they’ve canceled the services.

“This company refuses to cancel my service so they can automatically re-bill me for a service I don’t want,” wrote one business. “I have a pending chat response on FB, their website and via their email and they are ignoring me.”

The BBB provided this advice for figuring out if a marketing company is fake:

  • Research companies before hiring them.
  • Double-check the contact information provided.
  • Reach out to references of the company.
  • Make sure you understand what you are paying for.
  • Use safe payment methods. Never send money to a person or company through wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or pre-paid debit cards.

