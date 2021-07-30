Advertisement

University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccination at all campuses

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The University of Michigan announced Friday that all faculty, staff and students, including remote students, must be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester.

University President Mark Schlissel said in a letter to the university community the more infectious delta variant of COVID-19 prompted the decision. Proof of vaccination will be required by Aug. 30, but people may seek medical or religious exemptions.

The policy covers all three University of Michigan campuses, including Flint.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

Wisconsin hits highest COVID-19 daily case count since February
Health officials get more aggressive with urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19,...
Number of new COVID cases grows around U.S.
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Rolling average COVID-19 cases soars in WI, new Delta variant cases found
Mask Guidance
Could a mask mandate return to Wisconsin?