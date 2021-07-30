Watching for Saturday night storms; Feeling cooler and more comfortable

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures have been much more comfortable compared to weeks past. Cloud cover was moving over southern Wisconsin in association with a cluster of showers/storms in Iowa. A few showers may graze SW Wisconsin this evening. Rain totals will not amount to much. Lows fall back into the upper 50s.

Saturday sunshine is back for the first part of the day as highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cloud cover increases ahead of a cold front which drops across the Badger State during the evening and overnight hours. A broken line of scattered showers and storms impacts the region after 5 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather. The strongest storms may produce high winds and hail.

Storms fizzle exit the area around midnight as lows fall to near 60°F. Sunday and Monday afternoon highs may only climb into the mid 70s with a nice break in humidity. Northerly winds keep things cool until the end of next week. Highs return into the lower and middle 80s by next weekend. Humidity is expected back in southern Wisconsin for the first week of August.

