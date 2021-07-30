Advertisement

Wisconsin hits highest COVID-19 daily case count since February

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in three months, Wisconsin hit over 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Friday.

State health officials confirmed 1,058 COVID-19 cases. One would have to go back to February 10 to find a higher daily case count, when 1,184 cases were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in the state has climbed to more than 620,000.

The seven-day rolling average has risen to 638 Friday, the highest it has been since May 2. DHS stated Friday that the seven-day rolling average has increased by 330% in just two weeks and that number has octupled in the past month.

Not one county in Wisconsin is on a shrinking trajectory for COVID-19 disease activity in that area, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows.

The dashboard indicates every region in the state has high levels of COVID-19 disease activity.

DHS also confirmed two new deaths on Friday. Around 7,439 people have died since the start of the pandemic from COVID-19.

Nearly 100,000 Wisconsin 12-15 year olds receive first COVID-19 vaccine

According to DHS’ dashboard, Wisconsin children ages 12-15 years old are nearing 100,000 for having their first COVID-19 vaccine. Just over one third of children in this age group have received their first shot, while over 28% have completed their COVID-19 series.

Overall in the state, nearly 52% of residents have received at least their first vaccine and just over 49% have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 28,534 vaccine doses administered to residents so far this week.

