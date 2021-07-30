Wrong way driver accused of 2nd OWI citation causing injury

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old Madison man was arrested in Middleton Thursday night on his second alleged operating while under the influence (OWI) causing injury after driving on the wrong side of University Ave.

Middleton Police Department received reports of a head-on vehicle crash on University Ave. at Branch Street in Middleton at approximately 11:50 p.m., according to Middleton PD.

Officers arrived and determined one of the vehicles involved was traveling on the wrong side of the street, westbound in the eastbound lanes of University Ave.

According to the report, officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the street and also found open intoxicants in the vehicle.

25-year-old Alezis Gonzalez-Valdez of Madison was arrested for second offense OWI causing injury and was transported to the Dane County Jail.

The other involved driver was transported to a local hospital by Middleton Paramedics with minor injuries, Middleton PD said.

