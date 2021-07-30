Advertisement

Wrong way driver accused of 2nd OWI citation causing injury

(123RF)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old Madison man was arrested in Middleton Thursday night on his second alleged operating while under the influence (OWI) causing injury after driving on the wrong side of University Ave.

Middleton Police Department received reports of a head-on vehicle crash on University Ave. at Branch Street in Middleton at approximately 11:50 p.m., according to Middleton PD.

Officers arrived and determined one of the vehicles involved was traveling on the wrong side of the street, westbound in the eastbound lanes of University Ave.

According to the report, officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle driving on the wrong side of the street and also found open intoxicants in the vehicle.

25-year-old Alezis Gonzalez-Valdez of Madison was arrested for second offense OWI causing injury and was transported to the Dane County Jail.

The other involved driver was transported to a local hospital by Middleton Paramedics with minor injuries, Middleton PD said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Delta variant comprises majority of new Dane Co. COVID-19 cases tested
New WMTV-TV channels, starting Aug. 2
MeTV, StartTV coming to WMTV on Monday; but rescans are required
Officials identify 60-year-old man killed after Madison stabbing
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended