2 more Brewers positive for virus; Strickland, Cousins out

Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Cousins tosses the ball as he walks back to the mound after a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Cousins tosses the ball as he walks back to the mound after a run-scoring wild pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed in quarantine.

A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, will miss Saturday night’s game for the NL Central leaders in Atlanta due to contact tracing. Earlier this week, star outfielder Christian Yelich tested positive for the coronavirus and was showing mild symptoms.

Utilityman Jace Peterson was sidelined at the time due to contact tracing. Brewers manager Craig Counsell says there’s no way to know whether the new positives were connected to Yelich’s case.

The positive tests came after Cousins and Strickland reported symptoms. Consell said Cousins and Strickland had vaccinations.

