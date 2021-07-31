Adams Co. community prepares for possible COVID-19 surge

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County community is preparing for a possible COVID-19 surge due to the Delta variant.

According to officials at Gundersen Health System, the Delta variant has had an impact on Adams County over the last month. Gundersen Health has seen 11 positive COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days, as well as an increase in demand for COVID-19 testing.

“Starting next week we’ll begin planning again for a potential surge in the area, not that those plans have ever gone away but we were able to set them aside for a little bit but again with the numbers going back up I think that it will be important that we as an institution are ready to help the community,” Frank Perez-Guerra, Administrator at Gunderson Moundview Hospital and Clinics said.

Health officials at Gundersen Health System said preparation involves bringing back a dedicated COVID-19 wing in the hospital, and rearranging staffing schedules to cover those units.

“I mean certainly staffing is part of it but we have the ability to switch one of our wings over to what we refer to as a COVID wing and basically that’s negative pressure rooms. And then we’re able to isolate the at-population patients and more effectively care for them and try and keep the environment as safe as possible for the staff and for any visitors that might be in the organization,” Perez-Guerra went on to say.

Gundersen Health System is encouraging the public to talk with clinicians and public health, go to reputable websites for information and get vaccinated.

“I think that focusing in on getting vaccinated is the best thing the population can do. If you get vaccinated its proven it’s effective, it’s safe, we encourage it, and please come in and do that,” Perez-Guerra said.

According to data from the Adams County Health Department, there is rising increase in COVID-19 cases in Adams County. About 44% of Adams County residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 42% have completed the vaccine series.

