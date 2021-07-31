Advertisement

Agency: Trump is due $1M tax refund for Chicago skyscraper

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, IL (AP) - An Illinois tax agency has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill on his downtown Chicago skyscraper, but local officials are trying to block the refund.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at issue is the Cook County Board of Review’s estimation of the value of the the Trump International Hotel & Tower’s rooms and retail space.

Last month, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the assessment on the building’s commercial property.

The vote means Trump is owed $1.03 million, but the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office has filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Appellate Court in the hopes of blocking it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Cousins tosses the ball as he walks back to the mound after a...
2 more Brewers positive for virus; Strickland, Cousins out
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, workers clean consumer plastic shopping...
Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights
Montee Ball talks about his personal experience getting a COVID-19 shot on Saturday at Penn Park.
Former Badgers star Montee Ball encourages COVID vaccines at clinic
Care home graphic
Former nurse charged with sexual abuse, nursing home fined
Plane Crash graphic
Small plane crash in Hartford cornfield sends 2 to hospital