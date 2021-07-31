Advertisement

Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

(KOLO)
By MARTHA BELLISLE
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - A shortage of ammunition in the U.S. is having an impact on law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters.

And it also could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely.

Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves across the country are empty.

The ammunition shortage has caused some law enforcement officers to cut back on firearms training while a record number of people are buying guns for the first time, and prices for ammo continue to rise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

No injuries reported following fire at Appleton Pick ‘n Save
A Trump 2020 flag flies in front of Reunion Tower before a campaign rally for President Donald...
Man who sold Trump wares on public grounds gets jury trial
Fire graphic
Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021 filer, a face mask sits discarded in front of the Old...
The Latest: Fauci says more ‘pain and suffering’ still ahead
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on...
Breakneck pace of crises keeps National Guard away from home