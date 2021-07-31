Beaver Dam PD celebrates K-9 officer Yeti’s birthday

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam Police Department is wishing Yeti, a Beaver Dam PD K-9 officer, a happy birthday Friday.

Yeti is turning 7 years old and has been serving Beaver Dam PD since May 2016, according to a Beaver Dam PD celebratory Facebook post.

Beaver Dam PD said they will host a brat fry at Piggly Wiggly Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where the public can wish Yeti a happy birthday and support the K-9 unit.

