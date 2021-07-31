Advertisement

Beaver Dam PD celebrates K-9 officer Yeti’s birthday

Beaver Dam Police Department is celebrating K-9 officer Yeti's birthday.
Beaver Dam Police Department is celebrating K-9 officer Yeti's birthday.(Beaver Dam Police Department)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam Police Department is wishing Yeti, a Beaver Dam PD K-9 officer, a happy birthday Friday.

Yeti is turning 7 years old and has been serving Beaver Dam PD since May 2016, according to a Beaver Dam PD celebratory Facebook post.

Beaver Dam PD said they will host a brat fry at Piggly Wiggly Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where the public can wish Yeti a happy birthday and support the K-9 unit.

Today we'd like wish K9 Yeti a happy birthday . He turns 7 years old and has been serving with the Beaver Dam Police...

Posted by Beaver Dam Police Department on Friday, July 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

A survey team from NWS Milwaukee investigated damage between Verona and Middleton Friday...
National Weather Service continues damage survey in Dane County
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Rock Co. officials now recommend wearing masks indoors
Celebrating Summer: Welcome to New Glarus
Celebrating Summer: New Glarus
New Glarus celebrates 175 years
New Glarus celebrates 175 years