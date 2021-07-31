Smoky Sunday Sky; Calm & cool start to August

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Showers and storms with Saturday’s cold front subside close to midnight. A clearing, yet smoky sky persists. Lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine is the weather feature this week - along with some cooler temperatures to kick off August. Sunday’s highs will only climb into the mid 70s with a nice break in humidity.

An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through Sunday afternoon. Smoke from Canadian wildfires filters into the Midwest following tonight’s cold front. Air could be unhealthy for those with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and children. Outdoor time should be limited for these groups during the alert.

High-pressure is overhead on Monday - keeping the sunshine around with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures nudge upward on Tuesday as the high shifts East. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon, but most stay dry under the nice fair-weather cumulus clouds. Highs gradual tick upward into the lower and mid 80s by the end of the week.

A passing wave brings scattered showers and storms to Minnesota and western Wisconsin late Thursday into Friday. We’ll be watching to see how this feature evolves with new model runs. As of now, we’re keeping rain out of the forecast. However, expect the heat and humidity to return heading into next weekend!

