Celebrating Summer: New Glarus

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - There is so much to do and see across southern Wisconsin. That’s why the NBC15 team is heading out each Friday to a new location to celebrate summer as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, NBC15′s Brian Doogs and Maria Lisignoli took a trip to New Glarus to celebrate its 175th anniversary.

Community supports New Glarus Brewing Co., Riley’s Run through the pandemic

Drew Cochrane, New Glarus Brewing Co. Chief Operating Officer, said there’s a good shot the brewery could reopen its doors this October.

“We’re real excited,” said Cochrane. “This community’s been great for us, its been fantastic being involved with New Glarus for the past 27 years.”

While New Glarus Brewing Co. is the home to the city’s beer, Bailey’s Run Vineyard is known for its wine.

”We’re just excited to be part of this community,” said Todd Kuehl, winery owner and wine maker. “Excited to provide this service friendly place, people where they feel welcome and safe. Whether it’s indoors or outdoors.”

Celebrating 175(+1) years of New Glarus

Swiss pride will be on full display in New Glarus this weekend as it celebrates 175 years.

Bekah Stauffacher, New Glarus Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, explained that its actually “175 plus one,” because the pandemic had to put things on hold.

Festival events in New Glarus this weekend include a parade, a community picnic and live music all night long.

As the community celebrates its heritage, Stauffacher said local businesses are seeing a big bounce back.

“Our businesses are really grateful to see the people come back, for sure,” said Stauffacher.

Music fills New Glarus celebration

Kaye Gmur, an emcee and performer, explained one of the most important traditions here in New Glarus is the music.

“The music keeps going,” said Gmur.

Gmur said that listeners would get to hear yodeling and singing. The group has a children’s choir, but they are sitting out due to COVID-19 restrictions.

State parks ready to explore in New Glarus

The New Glarus Woods State Park offers eight miles of hiking trails and 38 camp sites.

Park Manager Melissa Burns says the site is perfect for families because of the new playground for children and the ease of town being so close by.

”You know you get to enjoy a little bit of everything,” said Burns. “Hike around, enjoy the outdoors but then go into town, go out to dinner, go to the festivals, enjoy the music.”

Burns recommended booking a spot early, because there has been an increase in camping this year.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.