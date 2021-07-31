Advertisement

Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, workers clean consumer plastic shopping...
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, workers clean consumer plastic shopping bags from the clogged rollers of a machine which separates paper, plastic and metal recyclable material, in a processing building at EL Harvey & Sons, a waste and recycling company, in Westborough, Mass. States around the country are looking to adopt new recycling regimes that require producers of packaging to pay for its inevitable disposal. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — States across the U.S. are looking to adopt new recycling regimes that require producers of packaging to pay for its inevitable disposal.

Maine became the first state to adopt such a program in July when its governor signed a bill that requires producers of products that involve packaging materials to pay into a new state fund. The fund will be used to reimburse municipalities for recycling and waste management costs.

Oregon has approved a similar bill that is awaiting signature from Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, and at least six other state legislatures have similar active bills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Cousins tosses the ball as he walks back to the mound after a...
2 more Brewers positive for virus; Strickland, Cousins out
Montee Ball talks about his personal experience getting a COVID-19 shot on Saturday at Penn Park.
Former Badgers star Montee Ball encourages COVID vaccines at clinic
Care home graphic
Former nurse charged with sexual abuse, nursing home fined
Plane Crash graphic
Small plane crash in Hartford cornfield sends 2 to hospital