Epic to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all US-based staff

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Epic Systems is requiring that all US-based employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, according to a letter sent by the company to all staff.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the company stated guidance changed Friday by public health officials has led to the vaccine mandate.

Epic stated to NBC15 Friday night that those who choose not to get vaccinated will not be able to stay employed there.

We need our staff to be fully vaccinated to continue our important work. We will work with each employee to discuss how they can safely get vaccinated, but we recognize some employees may choose not to get vaccinated and hence will not be able to continue in their role.

Sr. Vice President of Technical Services Brett Rehm and Vice President of Implementation Tina Perkins report that nearly 97% of the Verona-based company’s staff have been fully vaccinated.

In the letter, Epic noted that employees would want to receive their final dose before September 17 so that they meet the Oct. 1 deadline. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last dose.

The company will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic on their campus, with first doses taking place on Aug. 17 and second doses on Sept. 8.

After PHMDC guidance to wear masks indoors came out this week, Epic will also require the use of masks when getting food at company food areas, such as coffee carts. They may take them off to eat or drink.

Staff will also need to wear masks in meeting room if the number of attendees is 75% or more of the room’s capacity. Anyone in a meeting who prefers that everyone in the room wear a mask will also call for a mask requirement.

The mask requirements will take place starting Tuesday, Aug. 3.

