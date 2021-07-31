Advertisement

Epic to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all US-based staff

Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases.
Alabama reporting roughly 3,200 COVID vaccine breakthrough cases.(GRAY TELEVISION)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Epic Systems is requiring that all US-based employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, according to a letter sent by the company to all staff.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the company stated guidance changed Friday by public health officials has led to the vaccine mandate.

Epic stated to NBC15 Friday night that those who choose not to get vaccinated will not be able to stay employed there.

We need our staff to be fully vaccinated to continue our important work. We will work with each employee to discuss how they can safely get vaccinated, but we recognize some employees may choose not to get vaccinated and hence will not be able to continue in their role.

Epic Systems

Sr. Vice President of Technical Services Brett Rehm and Vice President of Implementation Tina Perkins report that nearly 97% of the Verona-based company’s staff have been fully vaccinated.

In the letter, Epic noted that employees would want to receive their final dose before September 17 so that they meet the Oct. 1 deadline. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last dose.

The company will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic on their campus, with first doses taking place on Aug. 17 and second doses on Sept. 8.

After PHMDC guidance to wear masks indoors came out this week, Epic will also require the use of masks when getting food at company food areas, such as coffee carts. They may take them off to eat or drink.

Staff will also need to wear masks in meeting room if the number of attendees is 75% or more of the room’s capacity. Anyone in a meeting who prefers that everyone in the room wear a mask will also call for a mask requirement.

The mask requirements will take place starting Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
Wisconsin hits highest COVID-19 daily case count since February
University of Michigan-Flint
University of Michigan will require COVID-19 vaccination at all campuses
A COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine mandate for Dane Co. employees ‘on the table,’ official says