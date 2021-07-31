First Alert - Cold front brings in a plume of smoke and a few strong storms Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! Watch out for areas of patchy thick fog out the door Saturday morning. The fog could reduce your visibility to less than a mile in spots. Any threat of fog should be gone by 8 a.m. Saturday morning is a little cooler with temperature in the mid to upper 50s across much the area.

Saturday afternoon will be hazy, mostly sunny and warm. Highs on Saturday will be on either side of 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. You’ll feel more humidity throughout the day as the dew point temperature climbs into the lower to mid 60s Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will drop south across the area Saturday evening. Scattered rain showers and storms will develop along the front around 8 p.m. The rain and storm activity will move from north to south across the area. Even though threat will likely remain low, a strong to severe storm capable of producing strong wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out. Much of southern Wisconsin is under a MARGINAL threat of severe weather. This is the lowest threat level. Widespread or significant severe weather is not expected. The storm threat should be over by midnight.

A plume of smoke will also follow the front. This plume of smoke has prompted an AIR QUALITY ALERT, which is in effect until 12 p.m. Sunday. The smoke could cause the air quality to drop to unhealthy levels for sensitive groups: children, elderly and people with heart and lung conditions.

Saturday night will be hazy and partly cloudy. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be near 60 degrees.

Overall, Sunday will be a pleasant summer day. The haze should clear out by the afternoon. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and not very hot or humid. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s, which is cool for this time of year.

The pleasant summer weather will continue through much of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 70s. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s by the middle or end of the workweek.

Next week looks dry, too. Right now, there is not a significant chance of rain or storms in the forecast.

