Advertisement

García 3-run HR as Brewers beat Toussaint and Braves 9-5

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Avisaíl García, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame Corbin Burnes’ worst start of the season to beat Touki Toussaint and the Atlanta Braves 9-5.

García had three hits, including a three-run homer, in Milwaukee’s fourth consecutive win.

Burnes gave up a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

He allowed four runs in the first inning, matching his high total of runs allowed in a game this season. Austin Riley hit a two-run homer, only the fourth allowed by Burnes this season, to highlight the big inning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore was hit in the face by a seagull earlier this...
WATCH: Girl hit by seagull on rollercoaster
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended

Latest News

Packers’ Alexander not feeling pressure after huge season
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Daniel Norris (44) throws to a batter during the fifth inning of...
Brewers add relievers Norris and Curtiss in trades
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds his son, Liam, next to his girlfriend, Mariah...
Bucks GM: No knee procedure necessary for Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, left, celebrates with Willy Adames (27) after hitting a two-run...
Piña hits 2 HRs, drives in 5 runs as Brewers sweep Pirates