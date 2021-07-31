Advertisement

Man in custody after Janesville stabbing

Janesville man in custody
(WIFR)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Friday morning at approximately 2:40am, Janesville Police Officer arrived to the scene of a stabbing in the area of S. Main St. and E. Racine St. in the city of Janesville.

The victim of the stabbing, a 28-year-old male was pointing to a vehicle leaving the scene. The officer stopped the vehicle at E. Racine St and S. Garfield Av. The passenger of the vehicle, 27-year-old Sonny Baladez of Janesville was taken into custody without incident.

Sonny was held at the Rock County Jail. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation at this time.

