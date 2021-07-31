National Weather Service continues damage survey in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service continued surveying damage in Dane County on Friday.

The team focused on damage between Verona and Middleton before heading to Cross Plains.

Ben Miller with NWS Milwaukee says that up to four additional tornadoes could be confirmed following Friday’s survey work. Damage was noted between near Valley View Road and on Mineral Point Road. A full report is expected Friday evening.

NWS surveys rely on initial photos from the public and media to pinpoint areas of interest. Once a survey team is dispatched, they look for indicators of whether straight-line winds or a tornado caused damage.

The work can be long and tedious, but is always thorough. Data points of tornado damage are used to establish a path, path width and max wind speeds.

Overnight storm damage (Submitted)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.