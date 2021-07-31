New Zealand mudsnails discovered in Southern Wisconsin streams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) uncovered two new populations of New Zealand mudsnails in Southern Wisconsin streams.

Water Action Volunteers from the Rock River Coalition discovered New Zealand mudsnails in Token Creek, a trout stream which is part of the Yahara Chain of Lakes according to Wis. DNR. This is the first spotting of New Zealand mudsnails in the Yahara River.

A DNR biologist found a population of the mudsnails in Elvers Creek, a trout stream in western Dane County north of Mount Horeb.

“This is not the first time that citizens have identified a new population of New Zealand mudsnails, and we are all gaining confidence in our detection abilities,” Maureen Ferry, DNR Statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Coordinator said.

New Zealand mudsnails were first discovered in Wisconsin in 2012. The mudsnails have been found in ten southern Wisconsin streams within seven watersheds, according to Wis. DNR.

The DNR offers water users the following steps on how to prevent the spread of New Zealand mudsnails and other aquatic invasive species:

Inspect gear for hitchhikers and sediments.

Remove any attached plants, animals and sediments, scrub and rinse.

Drain water from all equipment.

Never move plants, animals and sediments.

Before visiting another site, take one of the following steps with your gear:

Freeze for eight hours.

Wash with 120⁰F hot water.

Soak in 2% Virkon Aquatic solution.

The DNR is working with Water Action Volunteers to further investigate and monitor both sites.

