Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars in Tokyo Olympics event finals

Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Simone Biles, of the United States, watches gymnasts perform at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. Biles says she wasn't in right 'headspace' to compete and withdrew from gymnastics team final to protect herself.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP/WMTV) - USA Gymnastics says Simone Biles has withdrawn from vault and uneven bars in event finals at the Olympics.

The organization tweeted that medical staff would continue to evaluate Biles to determine whether she can compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.

Biles also withdrew from Thursday’s all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old was opting to not compete. That decision came a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

