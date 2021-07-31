Storm cleanup in Ripon continues into the weekend

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Neighbors in Ripon are still being urged to use caution as storm cleanup continues in the area on Saturday.

Ripon Police said Saturday morning that all roads are open, however there are still limbs, trees and debris on the side of the roadways.

In addition, there are sidewalks which have been damaged due to uprooted or fallen trees.

Residents are being reminded to take all storm debris from their yards to the city compost site, which will be open all weekend and into next weekend so residents can get rid of tree waste.

Yard debris brought to the compost site will help city crews move forward this week with removing large amounts of trees and limbs from roadsides.

Those who are still clearing yards are reminded to watch out for any down power lines which may be hidden or entangled with brush.

Police add an update from the city is expected to come sometime Monday morning.

As previously reported, the National Weather Service says widespread straight-line winds were responsible for damage in southwest Winnebago County and Fond du Lac County earlier this week.

During a damage survey on Thursday, the NWS says winds of up to 75 miles an hour hit areas near Omro and Eureka, as well as Rush Lake and Pickett.

Alliant Energy was continuing to restore power to customers in Ripon on Friday. According to the company’s online outage map, there are still a little more than a dozen customers without power as of Saturday afternoon.

*** Update for damage in Ripon and Brandon area*** preliminary survey indicated damage in these areas was from strong straight-line winds between 70-75 mph. Still performing an analysis of the area to make a final determination but as it stands now straight-line winds. #wiwx — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 30, 2021

