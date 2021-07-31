Advertisement

Storm cleanup in Ripon continues into the weekend

Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.
Ripon storm damage. July 29, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Neighbors in Ripon are still being urged to use caution as storm cleanup continues in the area on Saturday.

Ripon Police said Saturday morning that all roads are open, however there are still limbs, trees and debris on the side of the roadways.

In addition, there are sidewalks which have been damaged due to uprooted or fallen trees.

Residents are being reminded to take all storm debris from their yards to the city compost site, which will be open all weekend and into next weekend so residents can get rid of tree waste.

Yard debris brought to the compost site will help city crews move forward this week with removing large amounts of trees and limbs from roadsides.

Those who are still clearing yards are reminded to watch out for any down power lines which may be hidden or entangled with brush.

Police add an update from the city is expected to come sometime Monday morning.

As previously reported, the National Weather Service says widespread straight-line winds were responsible for damage in southwest Winnebago County and Fond du Lac County earlier this week.

During a damage survey on Thursday, the NWS says winds of up to 75 miles an hour hit areas near Omro and Eureka, as well as Rush Lake and Pickett.

Alliant Energy was continuing to restore power to customers in Ripon on Friday. According to the company’s online outage map, there are still a little more than a dozen customers without power as of Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: NWS: Ripon damage caused by strong straight-line winds

RELATED: Ripon neighbors surprise city workers with sweet treats

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers' Jake Cousins tosses the ball as he walks back to the mound after a...
2 more Brewers positive for virus; Strickland, Cousins out
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, workers clean consumer plastic shopping...
Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights
Montee Ball talks about his personal experience getting a COVID-19 shot on Saturday at Penn Park.
Former Badgers star Montee Ball encourages COVID vaccines at clinic
Care home graphic
Former nurse charged with sexual abuse, nursing home fined
Plane Crash graphic
Small plane crash in Hartford cornfield sends 2 to hospital