Vaccine Guide: Here’s how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With everyone in Wisconsin over the age of 12 now being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the NBC15 Vaccine Team compiled a list of how residents can make an appointment to get their shot.

The NBC15 Vaccine Team answered your questions about making a vaccine appointment. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

I want to know how I make an appointment and where to go to get the vaccine?

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Answer: There are four main ways to make a vaccine appointment. You can go register through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, a healthcare provider, your county health department, or at a local pharmacy.

You can also use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Finder. By entering your zip code, you can find a location near you administering the shot. Click HERE to view the Vaccine Finder.

1. WISCONSIN COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRY

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services vaccine registry allows Wisconsin residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations when they are eligible and as vaccine becomes available. To register, fill out the online questionnaire and include your demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history, and contact information.

If you have questions or need help registering, you can call 844-684-1064 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

2. HEALTH CARE PROVIDER

Check in with your healthcare provider about making an appointment or signing up for a vaccine clinic.

3. LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Check in with your local public health department to see if there are any upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics or walk-in appointments available.

4. PHARMACIES

Pharmacies are receiving vaccines both through the state and through a federal program.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.