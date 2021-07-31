Advertisement

Vaccine Guide: Here’s how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about making a vaccine appointment.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With everyone in Wisconsin over the age of 12 now being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the NBC15 Vaccine Team compiled a list of how residents can make an appointment to get their shot.

The NBC15 Vaccine Team answered your questions about making a vaccine appointment. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.

CLICK HERE to submit your own question.

Answer: There are four main ways to make a vaccine appointment. You can go register through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, a healthcare provider, your county health department, or at a local pharmacy.

You can also use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Finder. By entering your zip code, you can find a location near you administering the shot. Click HERE to view the Vaccine Finder.

1. WISCONSIN COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRY

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services vaccine registry allows Wisconsin residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations when they are eligible and as vaccine becomes available. To register, fill out the online questionnaire and include your demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history, and contact information.

If you have questions or need help registering, you can call 844-684-1064 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

2. HEALTH CARE PROVIDER

Check in with your healthcare provider about making an appointment or signing up for a vaccine clinic.

  • Aspirus
    • Patients can make an appointment online via the MyAspirus portal. You can also schedule over the phone by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454.
    • To make an appointment at the Aspirus Divine Savior Portage Clinic, call 608-745-6490.
  • Beaver Dam Marshfield Medical Center
    • If you are 12 and older and looking to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, call 1-920-887-5975. Vaccinations are administered in the Beaver Dam Family Practice Clinic on the 4th floor of the medical office building connected to the main hospital.
  • Beloit Health System - Patients can request to make an appointment through the MyHealth portal or use the hospital system’s COVID-19 Resource Center website. You can also call 608-364-5663.
  • Fort HealthCare
    • Patients can make an appointment online through the MyCompass account. For instructions on how to log in, click HERE. You can also call the COVID-19 Hotline at 920-648-7696.
  • Gundersen Health
    • Appointments can be made by patients through MyChart or scheduled online at 608-775-6829 also be made at Gundersen Moundview for upcoming community vaccine clinics or at Friendship Clinic by calling (608) 339-3331 or online for registered MyChart users.
  • HealthNet of Rock County
    • The clinic is currently providing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Rock County residents on Mondays & Fridays. To fill out the form, click HERE or call 608-756-4638 to speak with the Rex Kolste Medical Clinic.
  • Mercy Health System
    • Patients can schedule a vaccine appointment through the Mercyhealth MyChart by clicking here. You can call 888-396-3729 or your primary care doctor’s office for assistance.
  • Prairie Ridge Health
    • Prairie Ridge Health is scheduling COVID-19 Vaccine appointments over the phone. You can call 920-623-1415 to schedule an appointment. For more information, click HERE.
  • Richland Hospital
    • Patients and community members can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinics at Richland Hospital Clinic, Muscoda Health Center, and Spring Green Medical Center. The clinic hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    • To schedule an appointment, call the Vaccine Hotline at 608-647-1820.
  • SSM Health
    • Online self-scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments is now available. Click HERE to sign up. You do not need to be an SSM Health patient to schedule.
    • You can schedule an appointment by phone.
      • Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222 (7 am – 8 pm weekdays, 8 am – 5 pm weekends)
      • Agnesian HealthCare: 920-926-8400 (7 am – 5 pm weekdays)
      • Monroe Clinic: 608-324-1815 (8 am – 5 pm weekdays)
  • Sauk Prairie Healthcare
    • Patients can schedule an appointment at any Sauk Prairie Health Care COVID-19 clinic. For those phone numbers, click HERE.
  • Southwest Health
    • Community members can call 608-342-6280 to schedule an appointment. For details, click HERE.
  • UnityPoint Health Meriter
  • Upland Hills Health
    • Community members can receive the vaccine at Upland Hills Health clinics located in Mineral Point, Dodgeville, Montfort, Highland, Spring Green, Barneveld, and Mount Horeb. Call 608-930-8000 to make an appointment.
  • UW Health
    • UW Health is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through an online form or by calling 608-720-5055.

3. LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Check in with your local public health department to see if there are any upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics or walk-in appointments available.

  • Adams County
    • The Adams County Public Health Dept. is posting vaccination clinic information on the department’s Facebook page. To sign up for the next available clinic, click HERE.
  • Crawford County
  • Columbia County
  • Dane County
    • Public Health Madison and Dane County is offering vaccines at clinics in Madison. To make an appointment, click HERE. You can also schedule by phone at 608-242-6328.
    • Walk-ins are welcome:
      • South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park Street, Madison)
        Wednesday: 10am-6pm
      • East Washington Avenue Clinic (2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison):
        Tuesday:  10am-6pm
  • Dodge County
    • The Dodge County Public Health Department is posting weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics on its website. You can also call 920-386-4830 to learn about upcoming dates and times to receive the vaccine.
  • Grant County
  • Green County
  • Iowa County
    • The Iowa County Health Department is hosting community clinics at the county’s health department during August. Visit this link to view those days and times or call 608-930-9870.
  • Jefferson County
  • Juneau County
  • Lafayette County
  • Marquette County
  • Richland County
    • Richland County Public Health Department is partnering with Richland Hospital to hold vaccine clinics. To learn when appointments are available, check the department’s Facebook page.
  • Rock County
    • The Rock County Public Health Department is utilizing the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry to register community members for the COVID-19 vaccine. To sign up, click HERE.
    • For a list of upcoming community clinics offering the shot in Rock County, click HERE.
  • Sauk County
    • The Sauk County Public Health Department is offering walk-in vaccination clinics. To view the dates and times, click HERE.

4. PHARMACIES

Pharmacies are receiving vaccines both through the state and through a federal program.

