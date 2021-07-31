Vaccine Guide: Here’s how to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
The NBC15 Vaccine Team is answering your questions about making a vaccine appointment.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With everyone in Wisconsin over the age of 12 now being eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the NBC15 Vaccine Team compiled a list of how residents can make an appointment to get their shot.
The NBC15 Vaccine Team answered your questions about making a vaccine appointment. You can find a full list of NBC15 Vaccine Team Q&A’s HERE.
CLICK HERE to submit your own question.
Answer: There are four main ways to make a vaccine appointment. You can go register through the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry, a healthcare provider, your county health department, or at a local pharmacy.
You can also use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Finder. By entering your zip code, you can find a location near you administering the shot. Click HERE to view the Vaccine Finder.
1. WISCONSIN COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRY
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services vaccine registry allows Wisconsin residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations when they are eligible and as vaccine becomes available. To register, fill out the online questionnaire and include your demographic details, medical history, COVID-19 history, and contact information.
If you have questions or need help registering, you can call 844-684-1064 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
2. HEALTH CARE PROVIDER
Check in with your healthcare provider about making an appointment or signing up for a vaccine clinic.
- Aspirus
- Patients can make an appointment online via the MyAspirus portal. You can also schedule over the phone by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454.
- To make an appointment at the Aspirus Divine Savior Portage Clinic, call 608-745-6490.
- Beaver Dam Marshfield Medical Center
- If you are 12 and older and looking to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, call 1-920-887-5975. Vaccinations are administered in the Beaver Dam Family Practice Clinic on the 4th floor of the medical office building connected to the main hospital.
- Beloit Health System - Patients can request to make an appointment through the MyHealth portal or use the hospital system’s COVID-19 Resource Center website. You can also call 608-364-5663.
- Fort HealthCare
- Patients can make an appointment online through the MyCompass account. For instructions on how to log in, click HERE. You can also call the COVID-19 Hotline at 920-648-7696.
- Gundersen Health
- Appointments can be made by patients through MyChart or scheduled online at 608-775-6829 also be made at Gundersen Moundview for upcoming community vaccine clinics or at Friendship Clinic by calling (608) 339-3331 or online for registered MyChart users.
- HealthNet of Rock County
- The clinic is currently providing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Rock County residents on Mondays & Fridays. To fill out the form, click HERE or call 608-756-4638 to speak with the Rex Kolste Medical Clinic.
- Mercy Health System
- Patients can schedule a vaccine appointment through the Mercyhealth MyChart by clicking here. You can call 888-396-3729 or your primary care doctor’s office for assistance.
- Prairie Ridge Health
- Prairie Ridge Health is scheduling COVID-19 Vaccine appointments over the phone. You can call 920-623-1415 to schedule an appointment. For more information, click HERE.
- Richland Hospital
- Patients and community members can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine Walk-In Clinics at Richland Hospital Clinic, Muscoda Health Center, and Spring Green Medical Center. The clinic hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- To schedule an appointment, call the Vaccine Hotline at 608-647-1820.
- SSM Health
- Online self-scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination appointments is now available. Click HERE to sign up. You do not need to be an SSM Health patient to schedule.
- You can schedule an appointment by phone.
- Dean Medical Group: 608-250-1222 (7 am – 8 pm weekdays, 8 am – 5 pm weekends)
- Agnesian HealthCare: 920-926-8400 (7 am – 5 pm weekdays)
- Monroe Clinic: 608-324-1815 (8 am – 5 pm weekdays)
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare
- Patients can schedule an appointment at any Sauk Prairie Health Care COVID-19 clinic. For those phone numbers, click HERE.
- Southwest Health
- Community members can call 608-342-6280 to schedule an appointment. For details, click HERE.
- UnityPoint Health Meriter
- Community members age 12 and over can schedule a vaccine appointment at any of the following Meriter clinics.
- DeForest – Windsor – 608.417.3300
- Fitchburg – 608.417.8585
- McKee – 608.417.8800
- Middleton – 608.417.3434
- Monona – 608.417.3000
- Stoughton – 608.417.8700
- West Washington – 608.417.8300
- Community members age 12 and over can schedule a vaccine appointment at any of the following Meriter clinics.
- Upland Hills Health
- Community members can receive the vaccine at Upland Hills Health clinics located in Mineral Point, Dodgeville, Montfort, Highland, Spring Green, Barneveld, and Mount Horeb. Call 608-930-8000 to make an appointment.
- UW Health
- UW Health is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments through an online form or by calling 608-720-5055.
3. LOCAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Check in with your local public health department to see if there are any upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics or walk-in appointments available.
- Adams County
- The Adams County Public Health Dept. is posting vaccination clinic information on the department’s Facebook page. To sign up for the next available clinic, click HERE.
- Crawford County
- The Crawford County Public Health Department is hosting vaccinne clinics at sites in Prairie du Chien, Wauzeka, Seneca, and Gays Mills. Click HERE to register for an appointment.
- Columbia County
- The Columbia County Health and Human Services Dept. is sharing updates about vaccine clinics on its Facebook page. You can also call 608-742-9227 to inquire about upcoming clinics.
- Dane County
- Public Health Madison and Dane County is offering vaccines at clinics in Madison. To make an appointment, click HERE. You can also schedule by phone at 608-242-6328.
- Walk-ins are welcome:
- South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park Street, Madison)
Wednesday: 10am-6pm
- East Washington Avenue Clinic (2705 E. Washington Ave, Madison):
Tuesday: 10am-6pm
- South Park Street Clinic (2230 S. Park Street, Madison)
- Dodge County
- The Dodge County Public Health Department is posting weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics on its website. You can also call 920-386-4830 to learn about upcoming dates and times to receive the vaccine.
- Grant County
- The Grant County Public Health Department is hosting vaccine clinics. Call 608-723-6416 to schedule your appointment or visit this website to view upcoming dates for clinics.
- Green County
- The Green County Public Health Department is hosting walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August on the following days.
- Mondays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Tuesdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Thursdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- The Green County Public Health Department is hosting walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in August on the following days.
- Iowa County
- The Iowa County Health Department is hosting community clinics at the county’s health department during August. Visit this link to view those days and times or call 608-930-9870.
- Jefferson County
- The Jefferson County Health Department is utilizing the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry to get residents vaccinated.
- Juneau County
- The Juneau County Health Department is posting upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on its Facebook page.
- Lafayette County
- The Lafayette County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments over the phone at 608-776-4895. Residents can also fill out an online request form via this link.
- Marquette County
- The Marquette County Health Department is hosting weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics. To view upcoming dates and register, click HERE.
- Richland County
- Richland County Public Health Department is partnering with Richland Hospital to hold vaccine clinics. To learn when appointments are available, check the department’s Facebook page.
- Rock County
- Sauk County
- The Sauk County Public Health Department is offering walk-in vaccination clinics. To view the dates and times, click HERE.
4. PHARMACIES
Pharmacies are receiving vaccines both through the state and through a federal program.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.