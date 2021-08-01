79-year-old dies after moped crash

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Dept. is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday in Verona.

At around 7 p.m., a moped-style scooter struck a curb at the intersection of CTH PB and CTH M as the driver was making a turn, according to officials.

A release said the 79-year-old driver, who was from Verona, was ejected from the scooter.

The Verona Fire Dept. and Fitch-Rona EMS responded to the scene before the man was taken to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to law enforcement is asked to call the Verona Police Department at (608) 845-7623.

