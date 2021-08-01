Advertisement

Beautiful start to the work week; Warm-up on the Way

We’re kicking off the start of August in the 70s! 80s are back quickly - along with the humidity.
Most of Wisconsin will only make it into the 70s Monday afternoon.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 70s are around this weekend and for the very beginning of August! This comes off the heels of a very near-normal July in Madison. It was, however, the 17th driest July on record. The dry trend continues for the next several days.

Some fair-weather cumulus clouds were popping up Sunday afternoon under northerly winds. Rain is not expected tonight as the sky clears and lows drop into the mid 50s. Sunshine is back through the beginning of the week. Monday afternoon highs may only climb into the upper 70s - struggling to hit 80°F. Most places will make that mark by Tuesday. Although there aren’t big signals, there is a slight chance for a pop-up shower in the heat of Tuesday afternoon.

Highs rise in the mid 80s - near 90°F by next weekend. Rain chances are back late Thursday (although central and northern Wisconsin may see more rain). The best chance of rain comes in late Saturday into Sunday. However, models still differ on the exact placement of this system. Stay tuned to the forecast!

