As eviction moratorium expires, requests for financial help now spiking

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW/WBAY) - The federal moratorium set up to help renters keep their homes during the pandemic has now expired.

The expiration could impact more than 16,000 people in Wisconsin alone, and is causing some to search for a plan.

RELATED: Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire

“A lot of people have families, a lot of people... they just don’t know what to do next,” said Heather Waller, who is at risk of eviction.

Waller is one person in Wisconsin who now fears she could lose her some, saying she has disabilities that put her at high risk of severe side effects from the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. She adds this has made it difficult for her to find an accommodating job.

Feeding the Youth, a Wisconsin group that helps with rental assistance says typically, it sees five requests for aid per month. Now, group officials in just the last week, it has received dozens of requests.

However, it doesn’t have the funds to help everyone.

“It’s basically picking the saddest story unfortunately and helping the families that need it the most,” said Jazzman Brown, the CEO of Feeding the Youth.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) has also been helping renters who are struggling, saying there is still funding available.

As Action 2 News reported Friday, more than $270 million remains undistributed statewide in the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program (WERA), which is overseen by the DOA.

For the state WERA program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.