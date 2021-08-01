Advertisement

The Latest: Fauci says more ‘pain and suffering’ still ahead

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021 filer, a face mask sits discarded in front of the Old...
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021 filer, a face mask sits discarded in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany. European nations, across the board, have made strides in their vaccination rates in recent months, with or without incentives. No country has made them mandatory, and campaigns to persuade the undecided are a patchwork. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)(Michael Probst | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is warning of “some pain and suffering in the future” as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Fauci, speaking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, said he doesn’t foresee more lockdowns in the U.S., but warned that the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic will continue to get worse because so many Americans are still unvaccinated.

While this week the nation saw a surge in Americans getting the shot, as coronavirus cases rise driven largely by the more infectious delta variant, still only about 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Fauci argued that the unvaccinated are affecting others because they’re “allowing the propagation and the spread of the outbreak,” and pushed back against critics who say whether to get the shot is an individual decision.

Fauci said that those who choose not to get vaccinated are actually impacting the rights of Americans particularly prone to infection because they’re “encroaching on their individual rights” by “making them vulnerable.”

