No injuries reported following fire at Appleton Pick ‘n Save

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured following a fire in the bakery section of an Appleton Pick ‘n Save Saturday evening.

According to officials with the Appleton Fire Department, crews were called to the store located on Ballard Road around 5 p.m.

Crews were able to find and extinguish the fire quickly, although Battalion Chief Jeff Felauer says there was a little damage to the roof area around a vent pipe.

Felauer says the store was evacuated, and no one was injured.

The fire was ruled to be accidental, and crews were able to leave the scene around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The store was eventually allowed to re-open.

