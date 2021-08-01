Advertisement

WI DNR kicks off Operation Deer Watch

"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since...
"Monitoring deer reproduction has always been part of our deer management program. Yearly since 1960, DNR employees have reported location, deer type and the number of deer seen from dawn to dusk for the summer months. These data help to determine the fawn-to-doe ratio and ultimately deer population estimates."(Wisconsin DNR)
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Citizen scientists wanted. The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources launched Operation Deer Watch on Sunday, Aug. 1.

The call to action encourages participants to report deer sightings of bucks, does and fawns between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 in their area, which provides important data for deer management, according to a press release from the WI DNR.

Participants can do this through a computer or smart phone. No registration is required.

The DNR will use this information as insight into reproductive status of deer herds and deer management around Wisconsin, the release said.

The agency also reports that the County Deer Advisory Council uses the data from the survey to plan deer season framework, harvest quotas and permit level recommendations.

Those who wish to participate may print a tally sheet by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, July 13, 2021 filer, a face mask sits discarded in front of the Old...
The Latest: Fauci says more ‘pain and suffering’ still ahead
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo National Guard troops reinforce the security zone on...
Breakneck pace of crises keeps National Guard away from home
56-year-old man killed after crash in Rock Co.
Requests in rental help have more than tripled in the week leading up to the expiration date,...
Madison community leaders worried as eviction moratorium expires