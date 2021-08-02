Advertisement

41-year-old father, 13-year-old daughter drown in Petenwell Lake

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 41-year-old Arkdale man and his 13-year-old daughter are dead after drowning Sunday in Petenwell Lake.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the lake around 5:40 p.m. near 20th Avenue and Chicago Avenue in the Town of Strongs Prairie for two missing boaters.

After the sheriff’s office investigation, it determined several children had been swimming in the water and were struggling. The father had jumped into the water from a boat to help them, but did not come back above water. Authorities say the 13-year-old had jumped in, as well.

Some witnesses were able to pull out some of the children, but the 13-year-old girl and her father were still missing. Search and rescue crews, as well as divers, searched the area until 11 p.m.

Crews continued their efforts Monday morning, and recovered both bodies from the water around 11 a.m. The victims were identified as Andrew Nett, 41, and Aurora Nett, 13.

The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Big Flats Fire Department, Necedah Fire & Rescue, Rome Fire Department, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, and Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
New Wisconsin COVID-19 guidance issued; mirrors CDC recommendations
Storms roll through downtown Madison
Severe storms roll through southern Wisconsin
Teen killed in Madison crash Friday identified
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
No one was hurt after a car crashed into a building Monday, but the business, “Change Boutique”...
Car crashes into downtown Madison boutique
No timeline released in U.S. yet for COVID-19 booster shots
No timeline released in U.S. yet for COVID-19 booster shots
Head of Wisconsin’s election review says probe is warranted
Generic Plane Crash Graphic
One of two people hurt in plane crash near Hartford has died