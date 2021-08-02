Advertisement

Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford from Blue Jays

FILE - Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher John Axford throws against the Chicago White Sox...
FILE - Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher John Axford throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, in this Saturday, July 28, 2018, file photo.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired reliever John Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays as the 38-year-old right-hander continues his comeback attempt.

The Brewers are sending $1 to the Blue Jays. Axford hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2018 and began this season as a studio analyst on the Blue Jays’ television broadcast crew.

He signed a minor league contract in June and went 1-0 with an 0.84 ERA in nine relief appearances for the Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo affiliate.

Axford pitched for the Brewers from 2009-13 and set the franchise’s single-season saves record in 2011.

